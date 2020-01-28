South African musician, Cassper Nyovest is going on a trip across South Africa.
Following the signing of an agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), which led to a partnership #Shotleft2FillUp, South African Tourism revealed details of their "Move with Cassper" campaign on Friday.
Led by the award-winning musician, the campaign hopes to encourage more South Africans to explore their own country. The campaign will see Cassper and his friends travel across the country’s nine provinces and immerse themselves in various tourism activities, all in a bid to show South Africans that travelling the country is easy, fun, accessible and affordable.