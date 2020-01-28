Cassper Nyovest to explore SA's nine provinces for a new sho't left campaign









South African Tourism revealed details of their Move with Cassper campaign this week. Picture: Supplied. South African musician, Cassper Nyovest is going on a trip across South Africa. Following the signing of an agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), which led to a partnership #Shotleft2FillUp, South African Tourism revealed details of their "Move with Cassper" campaign on Friday. Led by the award-winning musician, the campaign hopes to encourage more South Africans to explore their own country. The campaign will see Cassper and his friends travel across the country’s nine provinces and immerse themselves in various tourism activities, all in a bid to show South Africans that travelling the country is easy, fun, accessible and affordable.

South African Tourism’s Head of the Domestic Hub, Mashoto Mokgethi said the campaign is aimed at encouraging more South Africans to explore the country.

"We are very proud to associate Sho’t Left with an entertainment partner, UMG and Cassper because of his positive influence. Partnerships like these have continued to inspire more and more South Africans to travel their beautiful country and have contributed in the more than 100% growth in domestic trips from January to September 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018,” said Mokgethi.

Thabo Ngwenya the Brand Partnerships Manager at Universal Music said the partnership is a natural fit for the company as Nyovest’s values resonate with South Africans across all races, ages and social class.

While visiting friends and family remains the top reason for travel in South Africa, travel for pleasure is also one of the most preferred experiences.