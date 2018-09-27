Cathay Pacific and Qantas codeshare agreement applies to 25 routes across Asia-Pacific and will see frequent flyers of both airlines earn more points. Picture: Erik Hildebrandt.

Cathay Pacific and Qantas customers are set to benefit from a new codeshare agreement. The codeshare agreement will see Cathay Pacific add its code to 13 routes on Qantas’ domestic network in Australia.

In turn, Qantas will add its code to Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon’s services within Asia from Hong Kong to 10 cities across India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, and on Cathay Pacific’s services from Hong Kong to Perth and Cairns.

Customers of both airlines will also have increased opportunities to earn frequent flyer points through their respective loyalty programmes.

Cathay Pacific Marco Polo Club members will earn more Club Points when travelling on a Cathay Pacific-coded flight. Similarly, Qantas Frequent Flyer members will be able to earn more Qantas Points and status credits when travelling on the Qantas-coded flights.

Cathay Pacific Country Manager for South Africa, Ashish Kapur said a closer relationship between the two airlines was a win-win for the carriers’ customers.

“As one of the founding members of the oneworld alliance, we are delighted to work with our oneworld partner, Qantas, to offer our customers more travel options within Australia. This new cooperation enables us to strengthen our connectivity across our Southwest Pacific network as well as grow the oneworld alliance,” he said.

“Australia has been a key destination for Cathay Pacific ever since we launched our first commercial operations to the country nearly half a century ago, and we look forward to welcoming guests from Qantas onto our flights soon.”

Qantas International CEO Alison Webster said the new codeshare agreement was part of Qantas’ strategy of operating to key global hubs and providing customers with access to an expanded network with airline partners based in those ports.

Cathay Pacific and Qantas together operate more than 100 services a week between Hong Kong and Australia. As oneworld alliance partners, eligible customers will continue to enjoy access to both Cathay Pacific and Qantas lounges in Australia and Hong Kong, as well as other oneworld associated lounges across both airlines’ broader networks.

Tickets for the codeshare services will be available for sale from October 22, 2018, for travel from October 28 2018.

Cathay Pacific and Qantas codeshare services

Qantas codeshare on Cathay Pacific / Cathay Dragon routes

Between Hong Kong and Asia

• Hong Kong - Bangalore, India

• Hong Kong - Mumbai, India

• Hong Kong - Calcutta, India

• Hong Kong - Delhi, India

• Hong Kong - Chennai, India

• Hong Kong - Colombo, Sri Lanka

• Hong Kong - Danang, Vietnam

• Hong Kong - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

• Hong Kong - Hanoi, Vietnam

• Hong Kong - Yangon, Myanmar

Between Hong Kong and Australia

• Hong Kong - Cairns

• Hong Kong - Perth

Cathay Pacific codeshare on Qantas domestic routes

• Adelaide - Melbourne

• Adelaide - Sydney

• Alice Springs - Sydney

• Brisbane - Cairns

• Brisbane - Melbourne

• Brisbane - Sydney

• Brisbane - Townsville

• Canberra-Melbourne

• Cairns-Melbourne

• Cairns-Sydney

• Darwin-Perth

• Hobart-Melbourne

• Melbourne-Sydney



