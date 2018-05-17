Lake Toba in Medan, Indonesia is filled with adventure. Picture: Supplied.

The Cathay Pacific Group’s network has expanded yet again, with the addition of two new routes linking Hong Kong to Davao City and Medan. The new routes will be available from October 28 and 29, 2018, respectively. Davao City, the main trade, business and tourism centre of the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines, will be served four times a week, while Medan, the thriving capital of North Sumatra in Indonesia, will be served three times a week.

The new routes are the only non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Davao City and Hong Kong and Medan, will both be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

“It has been an unprecedented year of growth for Cathay Pacific from a global perspective, with the Davao City and Medan routes being the eighth and ninth destinations to be added to the Hong Kong hub in 2018 alone,” said Cathay Pacific Country Manager for South Africa, Ashish Kapur.

Already this year, the Cathay Pacific Group has launched services to Nanning, Jinan and Brussels. Other new routes to take-off in 2018 include Dublin (June) and Washington (September), as well as seasonal services to Copenhagen (May) and Cape Town (November).

“These new services are a clear reflection of our commitment to making ASEAN destinations more accessible to customers. Cathay Pacific is proud to be the first airline to connect Hong Kong to these two key trade and tourism centres,” Kapur said.

Destination Davao

Home to the largest Chinatown in the Philippine archipelago, Davao City is Mindanao’s economic capital and a gateway to its flourishing agricultural heartland. With a cosmopolitan population of over 1.5 million people, Davao City is also increasingly becoming known as a focal point for ecotourism, thanks to its natural environment, unspoiled beaches and islands and proximity to world-class diving sites around the Davao Gulf.

The new route will complement the Cathay Pacific Group’s existing three services to Manila, Cebu and Clark in the Philippines.

The flight schedule for the Hong Kong – Davao City (DVO) service from October 28, 2018

Multicultural Medan

Medan is the largest city in Indonesia outside of Java and is known for its diversity which is reflected in its rich cultural heritage, historic architecture and, most famously, its wide variety of cuisine. Medan is considered Indonesia’s culinary capital, boasting a vast array of restaurants serving Batak, Chinese, Indian, Malay and Tamil-inspired dishes. The city, Sumatra’s key transport hub, is located within easy reach of some of the region’s best-known natural wonders, including Lake Toba, Samosir Island and Mount Sinabung.

Medan will be the fourth Indonesian destination served by the Cathay Pacific Group, following Jakarta, Denpasar (Bali) and Surabaya, from October 29.