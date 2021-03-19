Cathay Pacific on board with digital travel passes for international travel

Cathay Pacific has completed yet another trial whereby digital health checks are done to facilitate international travel.

The trial was completed voluntarily by pilots and cabin crew of the airline on a Hong Kong-Los Angeles flight on March 15.

The introduction of the digital health platforms is secure and validates compliance with the health-related entry requirements set by different governments, including negative Covid-19 tests and vaccinations.

Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew volunteered for the trial, using the CommonPass app and pre-departure rapid PCR test records to create a digital pass that included their name, travel document number, and confirmation that their negative Covid-19 PCR test result was within the prescribed time frame and conducted at accredited labs, as required by authorities.

Adoption of the digital travel passes, make the pre-departure journey “more seamless and stress-free for passengers” in the post-Covid world, while also delivering a sustainable solution that will allow airport operations to scale up as travel resumes.