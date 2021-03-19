Cathay Pacific on board with digital travel passes for international travel
Cathay Pacific has completed yet another trial whereby digital health checks are done to facilitate international travel.
The trial was completed voluntarily by pilots and cabin crew of the airline on a Hong Kong-Los Angeles flight on March 15.
The introduction of the digital health platforms is secure and validates compliance with the health-related entry requirements set by different governments, including negative Covid-19 tests and vaccinations.
Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew volunteered for the trial, using the CommonPass app and pre-departure rapid PCR test records to create a digital pass that included their name, travel document number, and confirmation that their negative Covid-19 PCR test result was within the prescribed time frame and conducted at accredited labs, as required by authorities.
Adoption of the digital travel passes, make the pre-departure journey “more seamless and stress-free for passengers” in the post-Covid world, while also delivering a sustainable solution that will allow airport operations to scale up as travel resumes.
In future, this verification process can also be used to support border control processes to help enable the safe reopening of borders.
Cathay Pacific General Manager Customer Experience and Design, Vivian Lo, said: “International travel remains suppressed due to various travel restraints around the world. For borders to reopen fully once again, travellers may need to provide Covid-19 test and vaccination records that meet government requirements in order to travel.”
Lo added: “We believe that digital travel passes will play an important role in helping facilitate the safe, progressive return of international travel. We have therefore been collaborating with our industry partners to pursue the adoption of universally recognised digital travel passes as we prepare to welcome more passengers on board our flights.”
