Check out this year’s Black Friday travel deals: Part 2

This year Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 27. Here are some the deals offered by the SA travel industry: Sanbona Wildlife Reserve Sanbona Wildlife Reserve will be offering South African residents a Black Friday safari deal at R3750 per person sharing per night that can be booked from November 25-27, 2020. The Black Friday special offer includes all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, morning and evening nature drives with drinks, as well as guided wilderness walks. It is valid for direct bookings of a minimum stay of two nights between December 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, excluding peak season from December 18 to January 3. The deal will coincide with the much-anticipated reopening of luxury Dwyka Tented Lodge on December 1, 2020. It is also available at Gondwana Family Camp where it will include the Kids on Safari programme with babysitting during game drives. Call 021 010 0028.

Emdoneni Lodge, KwaZulu-Natal

If you book more than a night at 3-star lodge in Hluhluwe, north of KZN, you’ll receive a 40% discount. That means you will only pay R837 per person per night. The rates include accommodation, breakfast and dinner. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 082 713 3686.

Aha hotels, nationwide

The hotel group teased their Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials on its website. It states: "We are cutting an incredible 50% off the best available rate on all our hotels and lodges. Subscribe to our newsletter and get exclusive Black Friday Sale access one day early." (sic)

De Hoop Collection, Western Cape

De Hoop Collection in the Hoop Nature Reserve, one of the Western Cape’s largest nature sanctuaries is offering a 50% discount Black Friday

Special. The deal is available for bookings made on Friday, November 27, 2020, and paid by November 30, 2020. The special discount excludes meals, beverages, Cape Nature gate fees and peak season, public holidays, long weekends, event weekends and the December school holidays, which is between December 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021.

There is also a 40% discount for locals on all new accommodation bookings, valid until end February 2021, excluding December 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021. Call 021-422 4522 or email

[email protected]

South African National Parks

South African National Parks (SANParks) is offering a 40% discount for new reservations made via the online booking platform on Black Friday, November 27, 2020. The discount applies to online bookings for accommodation, camping, trails and activities. The discount will apply to all online bookings made for accommodation, camping, trails and activities, for stays from January 27 to March 18 2021, including weekends.

The 40% discount offer is not available for Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.

President Hotel, Western Cape

The President Hotel in Cape Town is currently running a pre-Black Friday special that offers a discount of up to 60 percent on accommodation. Bookings open on November 26, 2020 and you will be sent a mail with your exclusive discount code. Call 021 434 8111.

Eendracht Hotel & Apartments, Western Cape

Eendracht Hotel & Apartments in Stellenbosch is offering a 50% discount on its Luxury and Southern Rooms – from R575 per person sharing, including breakfast. The deal is valid until December 16, 2020. Call 021 883 8843 or email [email protected]

Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, Western Cape

The 5-star Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, Knysna is offering a Black Friday ‘Stay for 3 - Pay for 2’ special. Guests can book now and pay on Black Friday available to redeem in January 2020. Rates start from R4 350 per couple per stay (50% off two-night stay) and a 50% discount on all spa treatments at the Turbine Spa as well as all food and beverages at the Island Café restaurant and Gastro Pub on Black Friday. Call 044 302 5746 or email [email protected]