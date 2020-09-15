City Lodge Hotel Group bags 4 TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards

Guests have voted four hotels in the City Lodge Hotel Group as their favourites on Tripadvisor.

Getting recognition at this year's Tripadvisor 2020 Traveller’s Choice Awards were Fairview Hotel, City Lodge Hotel at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi, Kenya, Courtyard Hotel Port Elizabeth and City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood in Pretoria.

The TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards are voted online by the public who like to give a shout-out to their favourite hotels. To win an award, the property must have received consistently great reviews from its guests.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, thanked guests for taking the time to rate their stay on Tripadvisor.

"With word of mouth being the most powerful marketing tool, winning awards like this means that other travellers get to read the honest feedback of our guests and know that they can book with confidence and enjoy an excellent hospitality experience with the City Lodge Hotel Group," said Sangweni-Siddo.