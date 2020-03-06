City Lodge Hotel Group launches coronavirus protocol

City Lodge Hotel Group has launched a Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) protocol across its 62 hotels.

The aim is to educate staff and guests about the virus and introduce measures to ensure that everyone stays safe in the face of this global health emergency.

The educational component designed to inform and empower staff, includes details on what the virus is, where the disease outbreak began, ways in which it is transmitted, symptoms to look out for, who to call in the event there is detection of a possible COVID-19 case and daily measures to prevent contamination and spread of viruses in personal, operational and guests spaces.

There will be an easy-to-understand illustrated guide on five precautions so that travellers are always kept in the loop.

A press statement reveals that staff received the five steps via SMS to their mobile phones and will continue to receive regular communication updates from management as they become available.