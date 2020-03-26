City Lodge Hotel Group says further temporary closures were imminent

The City Lodge Hotel Group said the group has experienced a significant downturn in occupancies since the covid-19 outbreak.

The hotel group revealed that they initially wanted to temporarily close 24 of its 62 hotels, but following the lockdown news, further closures were imminent. The company said despite the impact, it still fully supported the president’s call for a lockdown.

The hotel revealed it implemented many proactive cost containment measures to improve the resilience of the business and minimise the impact upon our valuable employees. These include a freeze on all uncommitted capital expenditure, culling of variable costs and the reduction of fixed costs, all of which are designed to preserve and maximise our cash flow.

Andrew Widegger, CEO of City Lodge Hotel Group, said: “The extent of further closures will be dictated by the degree to which the group is called upon to provide support to government and essential and critical business continuity services, as well as other enabling services in the form of either quarantine facilities or staff accommodation.

“Good discussions have taken place in this regard and we stand ready to support such initiatives as part of a coordinated response to this pandemic.”