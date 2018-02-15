"Whether you’re after an intimate or extravagant wedding, we'll bring it to life"

More and more South Africans are choosing destination weddings. Weddings by Club Med will provide South Africans with an exceptional wedding celebration which caters to the entire family, coupled with an all-inclusive holiday package.

Olivier Hannaert, Managing Director of Club Med Southern Africa, notes that the brand has noticed some interesting trends within the wedding and honeymoon market from a travel perspective, and that their latest offering ties perfectly in to these trends.

"Over the past year we’ve seen an increase in the number of South Africans booking an all-inclusive holiday package which doubles up as a wedding celebration with their family and friends at some breath taking locations around the world,” says Hannaert.

Everyone dreams about a hassle-free and tailor made wedding that offers a truly unforgettable experience that they can share with their loved ones. What better way to say ‘I do’ than with the help of expert wedding organisers who take care of absolutely everything, against the backdrop of some of the most beautiful places on earth, with those who mean the most to you?

In addition to the all-inclusive package, Club Med offers specialised wedding services such as: a la carte dining: wedding planner; officiant; make-up artist; hair stylist; photographer; florist; DJ; sound and lights specialist; and wedding cake - covering all bases to ensure guests have the a hassle-free day with their family and friends.

For more information read here: Weddings by Club Med.



