Comair confirms business as usual from Wednesday









Comair flights have been grounded due to irregular findings uncovered during a recent audit of South African Airways Technical. Picture: Supplied. Captain Deen Gielink, executive manager flight operations at Comair, said the company expects its full fleet to be back in operation by Wednesday, October 23. “Normal operations expected for tomorrow, Wednesday, 23 October 2019. We would like to thank our customers and other stakeholders for their continued support and understanding,” he said. Some South African Airways (SAA) and Comair flights have been grounded due to irregular findings uncovered during a recent audit of South African Airways Technical (SAAT). Comair answers some questions: Travel communication

Comair, via its website, revealed that it will contact passengers to alert them of any expected disruptions. The representatives will alert travellers, via SMS or email, using the contact details provided in their flight booking. Alternatively, they can call kulula.com on 0861 58 58 52 or British Airways 011 921 0222

Comair will also communicate all relevant information through media statements, websites and social media.

Contingency plans

The company revealed that it has contingency plans in place to respond to various scenarios. “Comair will implement its contingency plans and communicate to customers accordingly. We have every intention of minimising disruption to our customers,” it stated on its website.

Can travellers cancel and get a refund or change their flight ticket?

If traveller’s flights are booked for October 22, 2019, the company will waive all change-of-booking fees should passengers wish to rebook. The company will provide full refunds should passengers want to cancel. Travellers will be able to change their flight departing today, 22 October 2019, for a later date.

The risks and safety concerns

There has been a concern by passengers regarding safety. Comair has assured travellers that the company is “committed to providing a safe, secure, reliable and quality airline service to its customers. The safety and security of our customers and personnel is our foremost priority and is never compromised.”

The company also has an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) accreditation, which ensures the implementation of global best practice in operational safety. “The company is also audited by British Airways International, the Boeing Company as well as the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA),” the website added.

Flight operations

Travellers have also been concerned about when normal operations will resume.

“Comair is constantly engaging with South African Airways Technical (SAAT) and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to get the matter resolved as soon as possible.”

