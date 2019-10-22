Captain Deen Gielink, executive manager flight operations at Comair, said the company expects its full fleet to be back in operation by Wednesday, October 23.
“Normal operations expected for tomorrow, Wednesday, 23 October 2019. We would like to thank our customers and other stakeholders for their continued support and understanding,” he said.
Some South African Airways (SAA) and Comair flights have been grounded due to irregular findings uncovered during a recent audit of South African Airways Technical (SAAT).
Comair answers some questions:
Travel communication