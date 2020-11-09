Comair ready for December 1 take off, reopens bookings

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Travellers can book their kulula.com ahead of its planned take off again on December 1. Glenn Orsmond, representing the Comair Rescue Consortium, said that the company is excited to resume flights. “We are excited to be returning to the skies and with competition being restored in the domestic market, the flying public can once again expect to achieve low airfares. “We are proud to continue our kulula heritage of offering affordable airfares after introducing low cost flying in South Africa close to twenty years ago. “This is an important moment for Comair, for all the employees who have been so patient and supportive through the business rescue process, for our customers, the flying public and the country.

“A strong, competitive airline sector benefits everyone and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first customers on board and gradually restoring our schedule and network," said Orsmond.

The re-introduction of kulula flights on the domestic network is the first phase of Comair’s ramp up to full operations over the next few months.

The company said the British Airways domestic and regional flights and kulula flights from Lanseria will resume soon.

Orsmond said that Comair will initially operate a fleet of 15 aircraft across both airline brands gradually increasing as the remainder of the fleet returns to service over the next few months.

Customers who booked tickets before Comair was placed in business rescue on May 5 will be able to utilise the value of their tickets through the Comair Travel Bank for future travel on Comair from mid-January onwards.

For more detail about the reopening of bookings, flight schedules, unused reservations and what to expect when flight operations recommence visit www.kulula.com