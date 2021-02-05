Comair responds after irate kulula passengers accuse airline of unsolicited bank debits

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Comair has acknowledged that there have been duplicate debits processed on some Kulala passengers' credit and debit card and are busy rectifying the matter. This follows a series of tweets by irate passengers demanding that Kulula refund them after duplicate debits went off their bank accounts. Some passengers revealed that the unexpected debits have resulted in financial strain. User @SarahO48532626 posted: "@kulula charged me last year when they were in Business Rescue. I had no recourse as I couldn't contact them. Now it's happened again. I'm furious as the payment has sent me into unarranged overdraft. Still no direct reply from @kulula ?!?!"(sic) @DeliciaPillay1 OMW! Exact same for me. @kulula charged me last year when they were in Business Rescue. I had no recourse as I couldn't contact them. Now it's happened again. I'm furious as the payment has sent me into unarranged overdraft. Still no direct reply from @kulula?!?! — SarahO (@SarahO48532626) February 3, 2021 In another tweet, the user wanted to know what measures the airline took to ensure the same issue didn't happen in the future.

"How are you going to ensure that this stops happening as clearly it is a recurring issue?" she posted (sic).

User @DeliciaPillay1 shared that she informed her bank that a new charge from a kulula ticket bought in 2019 from a blocked credit card has shown up on her father's new credit card. She said: "This was done last year and resolved. Now it shows up again..."(sic)

Another user @MgedeziInc posted: "Hey @kulula yet another fraudulent flight transaction @FNBSA @Rbjacobs. Please assist here, this is unacceptable." (sic)

Hi Sarah, we sincerely apologise for what has happened. Our teams have advised us that this is a banking issue and they are currently investigating the matter further. Once our team have provided us with feedback we will revert back to you as soon as possible. - BM — kulula (@kulula) February 4, 2021

The airline has been responding to tweets, labelling it a "banking issue."

When IOL Travel reached out to Comair, the company acknowledged the duplicate debits processed against certain customer cards.

"We are treating the matter urgently and working together with our financial service provider to rectify the error. Affected customers will be refunded. Turnaround time will be provided as soon as we have confirmation from our clearing bank. We apologise for any inconvenience caused." (sic)