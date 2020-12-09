Comair restarts BA domestic flights ’with more offerings’ for SA travellers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Comair has restarted its flight schedule for British Airways’ domestic service. The commencement of flights includes a choice of more flights, more routes, a full-service offering, lounge offerings, frequent flyer benefits and a business class option. British Airways will serve all the domestic routes it did prior to lockdown, with the exception of Port Elizabeth-Durban which will re-start early next year. Regional routes will also be re-introduced in the new year. Having the familiar red, white and blue tailfins back in South African skies means more options for customers, said Glenn Orsmond, Comair CEO.

“We’re the only full-service airline operating wide-bodied aircraft and are able to offer a choice of economy (Traveller) and business class (Club), free checked baggage, meals and beverages, more comfortable seating and more legroom,” added Orsmond.

The first flight also had a special guest of honour. British Airways welcomed Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize onboard as it celebrated its first day back in the South African skies.

Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and cabin crew member, Joannie Parumal. Picture: Supplied

The SLOW lounges have also re-opened in the domestic terminals at OR Tambo, Cape Town International and King Shaka International.

The other lounges will open as the schedule expands. Strict Covid-19 measures have been implemented in all the lounges.

For more detail about the reopening of bookings, flight schedules, unused reservations and what to expect when flying while Covid-19 protocols are in place, visit: www.comair.co.za/taking-to-the-skies-again.

Customers can book by contacting the British Airways’ contact centre on +27 11 921 0222 or on ba.com.