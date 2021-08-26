Comair to fly in a week: New fare options, routes and more

Comair will resume operations on Wednesday, September 1, after suspending services in July due to the level 4 lockdown, the Gauteng travel ban and low demand. As more travellers are exploring, the airline has new plans brewing.

Comair marketing executive Brian Kitchin explained that the company used the time to strategise and create a better user experience. For example, the revenue management team worked on flexible fare options to "better meet customers’ differing requirements". Travel Your Way will offer three bundled affordable kulula.com fare offerings. These include Fly Light, Pack & Go and Fully Loaded.

Fly Light is a hop-on, hop-off option that includes a change-of-booking fee of R299, while Pack & Go offers an all-around option with one piece of checked luggage weighing up to 20kg and two free booking changes. The top tier Fully Loaded offering boasts a flexible option with unlimited booking changes, two checked bags and Q-Jump to speed up check-in procedures. "Temporarily suspending flights was the right decision while Covid-19 cases peaked and the vaccination programme gained momentum.