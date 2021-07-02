Comair to suspend services for three weeks due to the third wave

Comair revealed it will temporarily suspend all scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights for three weeks. The suspension follows the announcement of adjusted level 4 lockdown and the prohibition on all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng amid the third wave of Covid-19.

The company said flights will suspend their services from Monday, July 5, with the intention to resume by July 30, subject to government restrictions. “Kulula.com customers who are holding a valid ticket booked for travel from 28 June 2021 to 29 July 2021, will be able to utilise their ticket within 12 months from first date of travel without any penalty. No change of booking fee or fare difference will be charged. “The British Airways ‘Book with Confidence’ policy will apply to all customers holding a valid ticket with British Airways,” said Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond.

He said the suspension was a difficult decision. “We apologise to customers affected by the suspension. We believe under the circumstances (it) is the right course of action for our loyal customers and employees,” he said. Comair business rescue practitioner, Richard Ferguson said the suspension of services was a “bold, brave and responsible step” towards ensuring passenger and staff health and safety.