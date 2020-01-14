Instafamous vegan experts will lead Contiki’s new Vegan Food Europe Explorer trip from Berlin to Budapest. Picture: Kate Green.

Group travel expert for 18 to 35-year-olds, Contiki, has launched a new Vegan-friendly trip to whet the appetite of the growing number of vegan (or vegan-curious) travellers. Kele Scheppers, Marketing Manager for The Travel Corporation, said that according to studies by Chef’s Pencil food blog, the popularity of veganism has grown, with South Africa among the world’s 25 nations where veganism is on the rise.

Guided by experts on all things plant-based, the once-off 8-day trip will be hosted by @thelittlelondonvegan and @laurafruitfairy Travellers, who will go on a vegan food odyssey around some of Europe’s coolest cities. The trip includes Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest.

The trip starts on August 16 in Berlin and ends in Budapest on August 23, 2020. Top foodie experiences include a vegan cooking class in Budapest run by @laurafruitfairy, a private, plant-based EatWith dining experience with locals in Berlin, a dreamy dinner cruise along the Danube River and the chance to sample a wide range of vegan delicacies on an interactive food tour in Berlin.

Immersive cultural experiences such as a locally guided bike tour of opulent Prague and a classical music concert in melodic Vienna, the home of Beethoven, and wellness excursions from a morning yoga class in Prague to a soak in the famous Széchenyi traditional thermal baths in Budapest also feature on the itinerary.