Couple accused of having sex on Tunisia flight admit to being drunk

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A couple accused of having sex on board a Thomas Cook flight in 2019 admitted to being drunk during a court appearance at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester this week. According to The Mirror, the pair initially denied charges of being drunk on an aircraft but admitted to the offence at court. The publication reported that the sex charge was withdrawn due to no evidence. It revealed that a maximum sentence for being drunk on an aircraft is two years' imprisonment. The couple's fate will be heard on April 16. The pair are not the only passengers' facing jail time for their mischievous behaviour on flights.

Earlier this week, IOL Travel reported that Landon Grier is facing up to 20 years in jail for allegedly committing a series of offences during a recent flight, including urinating on a plane, not wearing his mask and hitting a flight attendant.

According to Yahoo News, Grier refused to wear his mask, despite the flight attendant asking him eight to 10 times. An affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Martin Daniell III, said the man apparently “began to push and swat her hand away as she tried to gently tap his shoulder to get his attention”.

He “subsequently struck her arm two to three times in an attempt to aggressively dismiss her”.

During the flight, Grier also urinated on his seat and was told to sit down by two attendants named KK and KF. The flight attendants were alerted of this by another passenger.

KF apparently witnessed him in his seat with “his penis out of his pants”. She told him to put his penis back in his pants, to which he responded he needed to pee.

Grier was released on a $10 000 (R148 541) bail. He will be back in court on March 26.