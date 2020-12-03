Couple arrested after boarding flight, knowing they tested positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A couple who tested positive for coronavirus was arrested after they boarded a plane on Sunday. According to SF Gate, the pair reportedly were aware that they had Covid-19 when they boarded the United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Kauai in Hawaii. The pair, both in their late 40s, reportedly travelled with a 4-year old child. It is believed that the pair was tested for the virus and told by the Quarantine Station at the airport to isolate and not to board a plane bound for Kauai. The couple, defying orders, boarded the plane without care that they are putting others in danger. The pair were arrested at their destination airport and charged with reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $1,000 (R15 318) each.

Police Chief Todd Raybuck told the publication: “The Kauai Police Department, working alongside our county and state partners, remain diligent in protecting the health and safety of our island.

“We continue to request visitors and residents alike to follow the governor’s emergency rules and take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Is flying safe?

Incidents like these put other passengers safety at risk and is an inconvenience as they have to self isolate as a result.

If travellers are unwell, they need to get a test done before travelling. If positive, they need to follow the Covid-19 regulations set. Boarding a plane is downright selfish.

Also, airlines need to be super strict with allowing people displaying symptoms on board. It is not about filling seats but about protecting lives. The pandemic is very much real!