London - A couple have appeared in court after drunkenly becoming overly "amorous" on a passenger jet waiting to take off.
Christopher Pickering, 45, and Rebecca Cross, 37, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated on the British Airways flight to Marseille last year.
Cabin crew had already moved the couple from their seats on the emergency exit row to the back of the plane because they were so drunk it would be unsafe for them to sit there.
Ravinder Johal, prosecuting, told Isleworth Crown Court how a stewardess then caught Cross with her stockings off and legs in the air as the plane taxied down the runway.
The flight attendant said she saw Pickering sexually touching Cross and instructed her to put her dress down.