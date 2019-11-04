A German couple who were embarking on a two week trip in the Caribbean has been booted off Tui Cruises for allegedly having loud sex.
The couple, who are suing the cruise line, was booted off Mein Schiff 5 in Barbaodas after just one day of cruising.
According to Reise Reporter, Renate F. and her husband Volker booked the holiday aboard Mein Schiff 5, which departed on April 1.
As a result of being booted off the ship, they have taken legal action against the cruise company for damages, compensation for “pain” and reimbursement of travel expenses.
The couple had to pay for hotel stays in Barbados and book return flight from the island to Paris, as well as a train ticket to Germany.