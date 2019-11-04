Couple kicked off cruise ship for having loud sex









A German couple who had loud sex and argued after was kicked off a cruise. Picture: Seascanner. A German couple who were embarking on a two week trip in the Caribbean has been booted off Tui Cruises for allegedly having loud sex. The couple, who are suing the cruise line, was booted off Mein Schiff 5 in Barbaodas after just one day of cruising. According to Reise Reporter, Renate F. and her husband Volker booked the holiday aboard Mein Schiff 5, which departed on April 1. As a result of being booted off the ship, they have taken legal action against the cruise company for damages, compensation for “pain” and reimbursement of travel expenses. The couple had to pay for hotel stays in Barbados and book return flight from the island to Paris, as well as a train ticket to Germany.

Renate F told the publication that they were having very loud “consensual” sex with the balcony door open.

They claim to have forgotten about closing the door.

Following their passionate lovemaking, the pair argued but insists that there was no violence or damage to the cabin.

The crew, a manager and a security guard, later knocked on their door informing them that they needed to leave as per the captain’s orders.

Tui Cruises revealed to the publication that “due to a security-related incident, we have made use of our house right and asked the guests to leave the ship.”

The cruise company did so to “protect the guests themselves and other fellow travellers.”

Tui Cruises claims there was correspondence with the Renate F where they expressed their views about the incident.

The Sun reported that under Tui's conditions of carriage on cruises, where any passengers are considered "likely to endanger his or her health or safety or endanger the health or safety of others on board", they can be "disembarked at any port".

It also states that "if in the carrier's opinion the passenger's behaviour is disruptive, threatening or abusive, or likely to cause danger or distress to others, the carrier may terminate that passenger's travel arrangements without any liability on the carrier's part.

And the passenger will not be entitled to any refund for unused or missed services or costs incurred."