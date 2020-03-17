Covid-19: Mango passengers allowed to change flight dates

In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night, the serious nature of the covid-19 outbreak is set to inflict unquestionable damage to many industries.

It's for this very reason that Mango Airlines has put procedures into place concerning passengers. This includes accommodating their uncertainty and apprehension.

Guests who have bookings or intend booking with Mango for travel until April 30, 2020, will now be able to change their flight dates. Mango will waive the change fees applicable when making this date change.

For guests who are unable or unwilling to make use of our once-off booking change offering, we will be issuing vouchers equal to the value of the fare and all applicable taxes, which will be valid for a period of six months from the date of issue.

The voucher will take up to five working days to be issued. For all bookings that guests wish to convert to vouchers, we encourage them to email the following information to [email protected]: