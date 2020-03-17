Covid-19: Mango passengers allowed to change flight dates
In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night, the serious nature of the covid-19 outbreak is set to inflict unquestionable damage to many industries.
It's for this very reason that Mango Airlines has put procedures into place concerning passengers. This includes accommodating their uncertainty and apprehension.
Guests who have bookings or intend booking with Mango for travel until April 30, 2020, will now be able to change their flight dates. Mango will waive the change fees applicable when making this date change.
For guests who are unable or unwilling to make use of our once-off booking change offering, we will be issuing vouchers equal to the value of the fare and all applicable taxes, which will be valid for a period of six months from the date of issue.
The voucher will take up to five working days to be issued. For all bookings that guests wish to convert to vouchers, we encourage them to email the following information to [email protected]:
- The booking reference number
- Guest/s full name
- Date of birth
- Contact number
- Email address
In the meantime, the newly instituted travel bans on foreign nationals from high-risk countries, including the cancellation of visas, will have a profound impact on the tourism sector.
South African Tourism in conjunction with tourism industry stakeholders will collectively explore measures to ensure the sector’s recovery and to protect the sustainability and attractiveness of travel and tourism going forward.
“We appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for our industry as the repercussions of the virus reverberate through the entire value chain.
"We should use this opportunity to collaborate to find solutions beyond the current crisis, which will have long-term benefits for our country as a travel destination of choice”, said Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.