Covid-19: Who are the new Airbnb guests?

Covid-19 has shifted the way people travel. While people may not be travelling to exotic destinations abroad due to the pandemic, they are taking shorter and more meaningful trips.

Airbnb had seen this trend in recent figures. From March 11 through August 11, new guests hailing from more than 200 countries and regions around the world have booked their first stays on Airbnb.

Roughly two-thirds of them booked nearby— to destinations within 300 miles (483km). The vast majority of them booked domestic trips, and three in four (75 percent) of them booked trips within 30 days, including six percent for the same day and 10 percent for the next day.

While they hail from over 200 countries and regions worldwide, the US claims by far the largest share—nearly 40 percent—in both origin and destination. Nearly two in five (39 percent) of the new guests are in the US, China, France, the UK, Korea, Germany, Canada, Australia, Spain and Brazil round out the top 10 points of origin.

Twelve different countries, across five continents, have each seen at least 100 000 new guests book on Airbnb since March 11, including the US, China, France, the UK, Korea, Germany, Canada, Australia, Spain, Brazil, Italy, and Mexico. As for where they’re going, 37 percent are bound for destinations in the US.