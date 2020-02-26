International cruise lines are putting their weight behind Cape Town as an exciting addition to their cruise itineraries. Photographer: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA)

It is no surprise that Cape Town is being looked at as a top cruise destination. The city with iconic attractions always offers something for travellers, and it seems it has now got the attention of international cruise liners. International cruise lines are putting their weight behind Cape Town as an exciting addition to their cruise itineraries. According to a recent press statement, Cape Town will vie for the preferred cruise destination status following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Once the MoU is signed, the 'Cruise Cape Town' project will kick-off.

"The Cruise Cape Town initiative emulates the collaborative development model that has made the Cape Town Air Access so successful in developing direct air links to the city," a statement read.

The project is aimed at cruise liner accessibility, as well as mobility in and out of the Mother City and plans to improve Cape Town's competitiveness in the global cruise industry.

Oceania's Sales Director for Mainland EU, ME & Africa, Riet Goetschalckx, expressed her excitement for the proposed project. "There has been a significant appetite for Cape Town from international cruisers as well as more cruise offerings for the local cruise market," she says.