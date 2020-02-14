Sydney - Australian health officials tested a passenger onboard a cruise ship docked in Sydney harbour for a "respiratory illness" on Friday, causing passengers to fret about the potential of another shipboard outbreak of the coronavirus.
The New South Wales state government said health officials boarded the Norwegian Jewel shortly after it docked in Sydney on Friday from a tour around New Zealand to undertake a routine assessment of passengers arriving from overseas.
"There were three routine medical transfers, none related to respiratory illness," the NSW Health Ministry said in an emailed statement. "One person has been tested for respiratory illness on board with results expected this afternoon."
The health ministry did not specify the nature of the respiratory illness, or specifically rule out the coronavirus.
Test results were expected later on Friday, officials said, without providing detail on whether the passenger was taken to hospital. None of the passengers had been in China in the previous 14 days and there was no outbreak of any disease on board, officials added.