Cruise Vacations honoured at World Travel Awards, highlighting South Africa's thriving cruise industry

As South Africa’s cruise industry continues to grow and cement itself as a premier cruise destination, the country has received recognition for its efforts showing that it is headed in the right direction. Cruise Vacations was recognised as a winner in the Cruise Company Africa category while the Port of Cape Town was awarded Africa's Leading Cruise Port at the World Travel Awards.

The World Luxury Travel Awards celebrate the finest in the global tourism sector, recognizing excellence across hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel providers and are a huge nod of approval as the country solidifies its reputation as leading provider of world-class cruise experiences. Commenting on the win, Cruise Vacations owner, Gaynor Galbraith Neill, said they were thrilled to be recognised by the World Luxury Travel Awards. “These awards reaffirm our commitment to providing the best cruise experiences to our clients from the African continent who want to explore the globe,” said Neill.

Cruise Vacations has also been honoured at the World Cruise Awards and for the past two years picked up the award as Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency. According to the agency, these accolades reflect its unwavering commitment to excellence in cruise travel and its leadership in the African luxury travel market. The travel agency offers a curated portfolio of exclusive cruises, ranging from classic and expedition ocean voyages, luxury yacht adventures and intimate river ship journeys, catering to discerning travellers who seek personalised experiences.