Cultivating ethical tourism and community upliftment at Africa's Travel Indaba

In a media editorial session, industry experts unpacked the intricacies of cultural tourism and sustainable, accessible travel. Briony Smith, representing Bee Africa Travel and Tours, and Bongi Thabede, a Durban-based freelance tour guide, shared insightful perspectives on the importance of responsible tourism practices and community engagement.

Smith, drawing from her extensive experience spanning 25 years in the industry, emphasised the significance of community engagement and rural development. She highlighted the transformational power of including previously excluded communities in the tourism value chain, stressing the importance of authenticity and mutual respect in fostering meaningful connections with local cultures. "I belong with people, I belong with communities, and making sure that people that were previously excluded from the tourism value chain are now included," said Smith, underscoring her commitment to sustainability and equitable tourism practices.

Bongi Thabede echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for authentic experiences rooted in respect and understanding of local customs. As a tour guide with a passion for culture and history, Thabede highlighted the importance of showcasing different dimensions of communities without reducing them to mere spectacles for tourists. "For me, it's not to showcase how poor we are, it's to showcase the different dimensions that we have, the different economic, sociological challenges that we have," explained Thabede, highlighting the nuanced approach required to navigate the complexities of cultural tourism. Both speakers emphasised the role of partnerships with local communities and small-scale crafters in promoting sustainability and economic empowerment.

Smith discussed her collaboration with community members and the integration of locally sourced products into tour experiences, ensuring that tourism contributes positively to local economies. Thabede shared her commitment to ethical wildlife tourism and conservation, emphasising the importance of respecting natural resources and indigenous knowledge. She highlighted the sacredness of traditional practices and the need for tourists to engage with local communities in a respectful manner. The session underscored the importance of ethical tourism practices rooted in authenticity, respect, and community upliftment.