Curiocity launches virtual immersion sessions

CURIOCITY, a network of African design hostels and hotels has launched an online tailor-made programme that enables business schools, corporates, leadership and social individuals to experience the transformation of tourism and South African history and heritage.

The new virtual platform has been created to help travellers, corporates and MBA schools that depend on broad-room brainstorming and in-person relations to integrate and connect online with a group of other successful and dynamic entrepreneurs.

About the new platform, Bheki Dube, founder of Curiocity said: “It’s not just about history and heritage, but also really seeing real-life case studies of businesses within the inner city and how they are shaping the economy of South Africa itself.”

To add more fun elements, the brand incorporated Jozi virtual walk tours to meet the specific needs of art and city lovers who are unable to travel by showcasing the soulful journey of the heart of Maboneng. Showing how it transitioned from being a mining town to the urban decline of the late 80s and 90s, and finally to the reimagined city we see today, which has been fuelled by an entrepreneurial spirit, murals and beautifully designed architecture.

Curiocity is also rooted in sharing an authentic experience of the African continent, starting with one city at a time to connect the curious to what’s exciting, inspiring and transformative in whichever location.