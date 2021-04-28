TravelTravel News
Passengers on Mango experienced interruptions and delays this morning and they are not happy. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)
Customers not happy with Mango flight delays as rumours of airline closure continue

By Clinton Moodley Time of article published 35m ago

Flight delays can get pretty frustrating, especially when you want to reduce your time at the airport.

Passengers on Mango experienced interruptions and delays this morning and they are not happy.

According to some users, the delays are expected for the rest of the day.

The airline posted an apology on Twitter: "Dear Guests Mango Airlines apologises for this morning’s flight interruptions and delays. We are currently working on a solution and will be back at the counters and hope to clear the delays as soon possible. We apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused."(sic)

It is unclear at this stage what caused the interruptions, but there have been talks that the airline may close at the end of the month. Mango is yet to confirm this.

Twitter users shared their grievances on the platform. Responding to the tweet, user @GerrieOfficial commented: "Not an excuse- your management knew all about this beginning of April but still they continued to take customers money up to the very last minute. That itself is an illegal action. They have taken their fat salaries & are know throwing staff & the tourism industry for the wolves." (sic)

Another claimed the delays will continue for the rest of the day.

User @Unathi_Kwaza commented: "All canceled from what I heard on radio." (sic)

User @Meggiemoouk claimed the airline didn't send out any correspondence informing of the delay.

She tweeted: "No sms to warn your clients - you knew about this before today!!"

One person said they were at the airport since 5.30am.

Benediction Zubane from Mango Airlines said he will alert IOL Travel "as soon as they have any new information."

This is a developing story.

