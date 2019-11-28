Mango Airlines went above and beyond this week when they invited a group of "tiny pilots" from Kiddies' Hope Day Care Centre as part of their annual educational tour at OR Tambo International Airport.
The airline posted a special message on Facebook, welcoming the group. "No one day is the same here at Mango.
"It was a pleasure to have these tiny pilots from Kiddies' Hope Day Care Centre, on board with us as they travelled for their annual educational tour," read the post.
The children seemed to be in their element as they posed for pictures with the crew.