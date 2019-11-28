Cuteness overload: Watch out, tiny pilots coming through!









The airline posted a special message on Facebook, welcoming the group. Picture: @FlyMangoSA/Facebook Mango Airlines went above and beyond this week when they invited a group of "tiny pilots" from Kiddies' Hope Day Care Centre as part of their annual educational tour at OR Tambo International Airport. The airline posted a special message on Facebook, welcoming the group. "No one day is the same here at Mango. "It was a pleasure to have these tiny pilots from Kiddies' Hope Day Care Centre, on board with us as they travelled for their annual educational tour," read the post. The children seemed to be in their element as they posed for pictures with the crew.

"They dazzled us so much with their confidence and their eagerness to learn, that we've decided to bring the airport to them where they can personally learn from our pilots and cabin crew," said Mango.

The daycare centre, which is situated in Dobsonville, even got a special shout-out from Captain Marco Graca. "Thank you so much for joining me on my flight the other day. It was an absolute pleasure to have you on board, and absolutely made my day to see you all in your wonderful uniforms," said the Mango pilot.

The event was such a success that Mango crew decided to put on a show for the the future pilots and cabin crew.

Facebook users couldn't get enough of the cuteness.

"Empowering future leaders while they still young," commented one. Another wrote "wow, there is too much confidence here!" "How cute are these little ones?" wrote Cori Kreissel.