Cyclists will enjoy the scenic beauty of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied.

Around 30 cyclists will cycle a 600km journey across the Western Cape to raise funds for charity. Road To Awareness (R2A) kicks-off at The Westin Cape Town from August 2-4.

A press statement revealed that the event will be trailed by a team of cyclists representing various hotels in Marriott International’s portfolio across Africa and the Middle East. Wayne Siepman, General Manager of Arabella Kleinmond, told IOL Travel the R2A campaign was started by Legacy Starwood Hotel (now under the Marriott banner) in 2008. The event will be in its 11th edition.

The R2A cycle challenge forms part of a series of key events initiated by Marriott International to raise funds for charities in Africa and the Middle East each year. This year, the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, an organisation committed to using sport as the main vehicle for change to overcome poverty, discrimination, drug abuse and other social challenges, has been selected as the R2A beneficiary in South Africa.

The trip will showcase some of the Western Cape’s most gorgeous views, including Blouberg, Bainskloof Pass, Paarl, Hermanus, Muizenberg and Camps Bay.

Siepman, who cycled in Jordan for last year’s event, said apart from the gruelling 600km journey, they got to experience a particular destination and its culture.

It also gives them an opportunity for them to rest up at Marriott's range of hotels.

“We are looking forward to making a difference through the use of cycling. I have been to Europe and France for cycle holidays. Travelling through sport has allowed me to enjoy a place while still playing a sport,” he said.





