Delta restarts Johannesburg - Atlanta service

Delta is marking its 15th year of nonstop service from South Africa, by scheduling its state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900neo on flights between Johannesburg and Atlanta when the route resumes operations on August 2, 2021. The service, first launched on December 4, 2006, will initially operate three times weekly, offering customers a choice of 150 destinations across the US via Delta’s largest hub.

Managing director of network planning Amy Martin said the airline was proud of its 15-year history in South Africa. "We are excited that Delta’s restart between Johannesburg and the US is with our flagship aircraft, offering customers an enhanced on-board experience wherever they sit. “As well as offering more on-board comfort combined with the great service customers can expect from Delta, the aircraft is 25% more fuel efficient than the Boeing 777 it replaces, helping reduce carbon emissions on our longest route," he said.

Featuring all four Delta cabin experiences, highlights of the new A350 for customers flying between Johannesburg and Atlanta include Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, and Delta Comfort+. For meal service, Delta offers crafted menu items that reflect regional flavours. All customers will receive a choice of entrée alongside an appetiser and dessert in addition to a full bar selection or soft drink. Customers travelling in Delta One can pre-order their meal choice on flights between South Africa and the US, and can look forward to favourites such as Peri Peri chicken or grilled prawns with jasmine rice Delta’s nonstop flights between Johannesburg and Atlanta are conveniently scheduled as night-time departures. Thanks to Delta’s extensive network from its Atlanta hub, customers can fly one-stop from South Africa to cities including Los Angeles, Washington DC, Miami and New York.

Entry to the US from South Africa remains restricted except for US citizens and permanent residents. "Those eligible to travel can also connect via Delta’s European hubs in Amsterdam, London and Paris in conjunction with joint venture partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, while onward connections are available in South Africa and beyond in conjunction with local partners," Delta said. Acting chief executive of South African Tourism Sthembiso Dlamini said North America was a key market for South Africa.