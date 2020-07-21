Delta will require maskless passengers to undergo screening or 'reconsider travel'

Delta Air Lines passengers who refuse to wear masks will be required to complete a screening at the airport before boarding their plane, the carrier said.

The rule, which went into effect on Monday, July 20, appears to serve as the strictest enforcement mechanism yet for the airline's requirement on face coverings, which had gone loosely enforced for months by Delta and many other companies.

Though most of the major US carriers had required all passengers to cover their faces as early as May, a slew of incidents since then have indicated that rules were being ignored. Delta and two other airlines admitted their flight attendants had been told not to enforce the policy.

The company's new screenings, which can take up to an hour, are aimed specifically at all those passengers who say they must travel but cannot cover their faces because of health conditions.

But the screenings are nonetheless a second resort: All customers are encouraged to wear a mask on board, Delta said, or to "reconsider travel" if a health condition gets in the way.