Department of Tourism needs to stop scoring own goals, says Marc Wachsberger

“We have a beautiful country that remains a popular destination for travellers worldwide. In the past, we have either had to contend with interventions that made it harder for people to visit or unfulfilled promises that have left unnecessary red tape in place,‘’ Wachsberger adds. ‘’That is why my advice to the department is to stop messing around with football teams, make good on their promises and then let the industry take it from there."

Since the pandemic various industries have seen growth and change, especially in the tourism sector. However, Wachsberger explains that there is a need to focus on safety and e-visas. “There has been a significant post-Covid bounce back but the government continues to score own goals by spending money on anything other than the essentials, ie, safety and security for visitors and e-visas. If these problems can be resolved, we as an industry can get on with the business of showcasing the country in the best possible light.’’ The ultimate elephant in the room, load shedding, is also a top priority. But as we’ve seen, there are no signs of it disappearing any time soon. Hence, the consequences are threatening to squeeze the life out of the tourism industry after barely making it through Covid-19.

The implementation of an e-visa process and ensuring the safety of tourists during their travels will do much more to rejuvenate South Africa's tourism industry. | Picture: Pexels Wachsberger explains that the implementation of an e-visa process and ensuring the safety of tourists during their travels will boost South Africa’s tourism industry, than other interventions the government has tried in the past. According to ‘’Pegasus’’ article, ‘’e-visa is a system developed with the aim of saving passengers from long-term and tiring bureaucratic procedures, as well as creating an alternative to visas issued at the borders. Online users can apply for visas online to the countries they wish to visit.’’ “As an industry, we know what we need to do to get this sector going. We have spent too long going back and forth with the department, only for them to make unilateral decisions that we end up paying for. All we need are the basics. We are agile, innovative, and blessed with a beautiful product. We can do the rest,’’ he concludes.