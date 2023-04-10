Direct flights from Cape Town to Brazil could increase trade and travel, says James Vos

However, there is still room for growth in terms of strengthening ties between the two nations and drawing more South American tourists to Cape Town.

One notable barrier to boosting trade and tourism is the lack of direct flights between Cape Town and major cities in Brazil and surrounding countries. If established, a direct flight between Cape Town and key source markets in Brazil would facilitate travel and imports and exports between the regions.

To support job creation, trade, and inbound tourism and promote the growth of Cape Town's economy, it is crucial to explore untapped markets. Strengthening partnerships to drive supply and demand for the benefit of Cape Town's businesses, industries and economy is the mission at hand.