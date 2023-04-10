Direct flights from Cape Town to Brazil could increase trade and travel, says James Vos

Brazil holds a significant position as South Africa's leading trade partner in Latin America.
In 2019, approximately 77 000 Brazilian tourists visited South Africa, marking a 9.5% increase compared to the previous year.
However, there is still room for growth in terms of strengthening ties between the two nations and drawing more South American tourists to Cape Town.
One notable barrier to boosting trade and tourism is the lack of direct flights between Cape Town and major cities in Brazil and surrounding countries. If established, a direct flight between Cape Town and key source markets in Brazil would facilitate travel and imports and exports between the regions.
To support job creation, trade, and inbound tourism and promote the growth of Cape Town's economy, it is crucial to explore untapped markets. Strengthening partnerships to drive supply and demand for the benefit of Cape Town's businesses, industries and economy is the mission at hand.
James Vos, Mayoral Member for Economic Growth said: ‘’A highlight of this trip for me is the meetings with airlines in Brazil; to make a case for them to fly directly to Cape Town.’’
‘’That's why we are here attending the World Travel Market Latin America. To position Cape Town as a destination of choice to visit, work, and invest. We are in talks with tourism operators and investment agencies. My mission is to help establish a South to South travel and trade corridor,’’ adds Vos.
Attending the World Travel Market Latin America plays a key component to showcase Cape Town as a desirable destination for visiting, working, and investing. Additionally, creating this corridor would result in new market opportunities for exporters, benefit the economy, and create jobs, stimulating supply and demand for Cape-made products.
More importantly, it would facilitate the tourism industry's growth by providing a direct route for Brazilian travellers to visit South Africa, Vos said.
