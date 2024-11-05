Discovery Vitality partners with US airline to offer discounted flights to cities in the US

In a significant development for South African travellers, Discovery Vitality has announced a partnership with United Airlines, one of the world's largest airlines and a proud member of the Star Alliance network. This collaboration is set to enhance the Vitality Travel platform by offering additional flight options at discounted rates, thereby providing local customers with an unmatched travel booking experience.

“Offering United Airlines flights at discounted rates is a significant enhancement to Vitality Travel, our end-to-end travel booking platform that offers the widest choice, convenience, and unbeatable value to South African travellers,” stated Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality. This partnership aims to cater to South African clients who frequently travel to the USA. Govender highlighted the appeal of nonstop flights, stating, “The USA is a popular travel destination for our clients, so discounts on a nonstop flight that will have you in New York the next morning is something we know Vitality travellers will love.”

This sentiment echoes throughout the new offerings, which include daily nonstop flights from Johannesburg to New York and thrice-weekly flights from Cape Town to Washington D.C. and New York, respectively. Vitality Travel is accessible to all Discovery clients via their Discovery Bank accounts - including the no-monthly-fee Discovery Account - allowing users to book their travel in a safe and secure manner. The new partnership not only opens up new routes but also enriches Vitality Travel’s existing network of international flights, which includes British Airways, Emirates, Qantas, and South African Airways (SAA), alongside regional carriers like Airlink, CemAir, FlySafair, and Lift.