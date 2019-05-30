One more sleep until Disney launches its $1billion Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction. The company released its first image of the new attraction that will launch on Friday.
Josh D'Amaro, the president of the Disneyland Resort showed the attraction on an Instagram post. He said: So proud to introduce you to the inhabitants of Batuu! I want to thank this amazing team for their incredible dedication and passion. Yesterday’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cast rally was unforgettable. This photo is one for the ages! “ (sic)
I had the pleasure of welcoming the Kenline family this morning. Their oldest son (left pilot) asked Bob Iger, during a shareholders meeting, if he could ride the Millennium Falcon. #missionaccomplished #nevertellmetheodds #millenniumfalcon #galaxysedge
The 14-acre attraction in California will be every Star War’s fan’s delight with rollercoaster rides and shops to collect those special mementoes.
According to Daily Mail, around 15,000 visitors a day are expected to flock to the attraction with tickets starting at around £95( R1754.87)
But, there is one catch; visitors will only have four hours to spend with the Batuu people.
Make sure you explore the massive replica of the Falcon and engage in a battle with Tie Fighters.