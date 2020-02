DJ Zinhle shares her frustration after luggage is broken into









DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram DJ Zinhle is not a happy traveller. Just moments after landing in Durban, the house DJ took to Twitter to share her frustration over her luggage that was broken into. "Haven’t been on a British Airways flight in a long time. Just landed in Durban and my luggage was broken into. I hate them so much. Wow! This is so invasive man. No use reporting it cause they really don’t care," she tweeted.

Haven’t been on a British Airways flight in a long time. Just landed in Durban and my luggage was broken into. I hate them so much. Wow! This is so invasive man. No use reporting it cause they really don’t care. 💔 — #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 13, 2020

Not bothering to tag the airline, one of her followers did it for her, letting British Airways know about her situation. In response, the airline tweeted: "Thanks for tagging us. @DJZinhle, I'm so sorry to hear about this. Could you please DM your booking details so we can put things right for you? Kimbers."

No word yet if the "Umlilo" DJ has had any luck with the broken-into luggage. But is seems tweeps aren't happy with British Airways' luggage policy, with many calling them out on it.

She DIDN’T tag u cause she knows u won’t do anything about. or are u??? pic.twitter.com/SPizNA7HwJ — Thandekah 🌸 (@PoshTeedkay) February 14, 2020





They always pull these stupid terms and conditions that don't favour cutomers. Boo we're not responsible for any loss or damage — Chulu Kgafela (@ChulumancaK) February 14, 2020





Bcos it's @DJZinhle they will do things ryt for her bcos of her public status, as for others. Let's forget it, we complained and got blue in our faces. Ur lucky Zinhle, claim extra items for us as well. Show them flames — Big Gal (@Joy25798349) February 14, 2020