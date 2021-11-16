Don’t shut us down in December, Fedhasa pleads as SA State of Disaster extended

With the extension of the State of Disaster to 15 December 2021, Fedhasa has called on the South African government to use all other mechanisms at its disposal to control the spread of Covid-19 and avoid instituting regulations that hamper the hospitality sector’s operations and ability to secure jobs. Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa National Chair, said hotels and restaurants were not a non-essential lifestyle activity that could be switched on and off.

“As an industry, we are not insensitive to the fact that balancing lives and livelihoods is an impossible task, and we understand that sacrifices have to be made. However, hotels and restaurants are not just a non-essential lifestyle activity which can be switched on and off to stem the spread of Covid. "Unlike many other sectors, the hospitality sector has largely borne the brunt of changing lockdown regulations, despite putting in place stringent health and hygiene protocols. Thousands of livelihoods have already been lost, and every day, the operations of the hospitality sector and its extended supply chain are curtailed through regulations, more livelihoods hang in the balance,” said Anderson. Fedhasa wants the SA government to make every effort to avoid imposing additional restrictions on the sector during the summer and festive season.