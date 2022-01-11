Door to the EU has reopened for SA travellers, Mauritius lifts ban

Pack your bags and get ready to travel to the EU. Member states have agreed to lift travel bans on African countries including Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, after more than a month. The decision to remove the air travel ban came from France, which currently holds the union’s presidency. France said although the ban is lifted, travellers will still be subject to heath measures applicable to Third World countries.

The EU is following in the footsteps of the UK, US and others in reducing measures they had adopted to curb the spread of the omicron variant. The ban was introduced in November last year, shortly after the omicron variant was discovered in South Africa. The European Union is not the only country to lift air travel bans. This week Mauritius also lifted their ban allowing South Africans to return to one of their favourite regional destinations.