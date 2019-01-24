Tala Game Reserve is open to day visitors and overnight guests, following a successful business rescue by Dream Hotels & Resorts

Located in Camperdown, a 50-minute drive from Durban central, Tala has welcomed its first local and international visitors for 2019 after a soft reopening last year.

Dream Hotels & Resorts, which currently operates 22 mixed-use properties across South Africa and Mozambique, says the future of Tala Game Reserve is now secure.

“While Tala has been given a new lease on life, we have been careful to ensure that it has retained an authentic wilderness character,” adds Sharmila Ragunanan, Dream Hotels & Resorts Marketing Manager. “It is a place that is close to our hearts, and we are proud to continue its long-standing legacy.”

The reserve spans a 3000-hectare malaria-free area and features a mix of accommodation, wedding and conferencing options catering to different markets, budgets and group sizes.

Leadwood Lodge features six luxury stand-alone cottages, and will soon launch four luxury rooms at the newly renovated Manor house, while Aloe Lodge has seven comfortable rooms. There are 12 deluxe rooms at Tala’s Paperbark Lodge, six en-suite rooms at Mahogany House, and a seventh unique private rondavel which opens onto the swimming pool.

Overnight guests also have the option to self-cater at the Fisherman’s Cottage located near one of the reserve's dams or enjoy a family getaway in the 5 bedroom Figtree house, a beautifully restored farmhouse set under beautiful fig trees with serene vistas.

“Day visitors are welcome at Tala, and there are picnic & braai areas surrounding the impressive Rockpools swimming area,” says Ragunanan. “Meals are served at La Tala Restaurant, which has stunning views on both sides, a cosy fireplace and is regularly visited by both giraffe and nyala.”

Tala School Camps

Tala has been hosting school groups for the last 10 years, with kids from all over coming to enjoy nature, animals and the outdoors.

Says Ragunanan: “Outdoor education is extremely important for any child at school – this builds leadership qualities and creates an opportunity to learn about nature and all its creatures. Together with the current school curriculum, we create the perfect camping experience that will stay with each child for life!. A full itinerary can be personalised for each school.”

She advises a two, three, or four night sleepover. “We accommodate the teachers at Figtree Barn, bus drivers at Fisherman’s Cottage and the students in our brand new permanent canvas tented campsite. It’s a complete package that includes all meals, a range of great activities and more.”

For enquiries and reservations contact the Tala Game Reserve reservations department on +27 (0) 31 781 8000, or email [email protected]



