Dream Hotels and Resorts launches hospitality bursaries for 2022

Dream Hotels & Resorts (DHR) on Thursday announced it was launching four new bursary opportunities for 2022. Thisis part of the company’s Tourism & You initiative to empower future hospitality leaders. Andre De La Porte, Chief Executive People Officer at DHR commented: “We rise by lifting others. After 21 years of establishing our brand across the country, helping those in our local communities who need it most has become deeply ingrained within our core business values.”

A statement issued on behalf of Dream Hotels & Resorts, says the aim of the company is “to encourage young individuals to develop crucial skills needed to kickstart their careers in the industry” by offering bursaries to South African citizens aged 18 to 27 years old. De La Porte added, “We all have a role to play in raising the profile of how rewarding and stimulating a career in hospitality can be. Across our 21 properties, our staff remain our most valuable asset and we work incredibly hard to nurture new talent.” “This initiative also forms part of our greater efforts to stimulate the regrowth of travel and tourism as inbound travellers return. It’s still a sector where skills remain scarce, which is why we’re on a mission to change that and ultimately ensure a brighter future.”

Dream Hotels & Resorts’ Tourism & You bursary offerings are as follows: A part-time 12-month Hospitality Leadership Development course through the Stellenbosch Graduate Institute Programme.

A part-time 12-month online course in Hospitality Management run by international hotel schools.

A part-time12-month online Hospitality Learnership for disabled learners.

A full-time bursary for first-year studies at an approved and verified tertiary institution for a 3-year degree or equivalent qualification in Hospitality Management. Each dedicated bursary is open to DHR staff and their children, former guests, vacation ownership members, and applicants based in communities surrounding their 21 properties. The disability learnership is available to any applicant that has a recognised and diagnosed disability by a medical health care professional, as defined by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HCPSA).