This particular style of accommodation is ideal for those who revel in the nostalgic look and feel of iconic canvas tent-style safaris, but who want a higher level of comfort and refinery

Late last week, Dream Hotels & Resorts announced the introduction of a new luxury tent-style accommodation on a shared ownership basis at Finfoot Lake Reserve, located in South Africa’s Greater Pilanesberg area.

“We have embarked on three lifestyle development opportunities at Finfoot. This includes our luxury tented camps, private self-catering luxury villas, and owner-built private stands,” explained Clyde Keevy, Dream Hotels & Resorts Sales Manager. “Our private stands allow for full personal control over the planning, material and architectural design, while our villas will be offered on a fractional ownership basis.”

The current focus is, however, on the new luxury safari tents which will be offered on a shared ownership basis. “We have already completed one unit, with the development plan to build nine more, depending on demand,” he added.

Luxury Tent Amenities

“Located just a stone’s throw from the Vaalkop Dam and surrounded by the natural bushveld setting of the Eland’s River Reserve, these luxury tents will make waking up in the morning a true delight with the cheer of birdsong all around you,” said Keevy.

He explained that this particular style of accommodation is “ideal for those who revel in the nostalgic look and feel of iconic canvas tent-style safaris, but who want a higher level of comfort and refinery”.

The current luxury tent, and those set to be built at Finfoot, features two bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms which comfortably accommodate four adults and two children under 12 years.

Fully-furnished and well-equipped, each unit is fitted with a kitchen, a lounge area, an authentic outdoor shower, a private deck with a medium-size pool, and a shaded boma braai area. “It is the perfect setting, where you can relax while the potjie simmers on the fire.” he adds.

The price for each unit starts from R44,790 for a week on a shared ownership basis. Purchases can be financed over a maximum period of 60 months at the prime interest rate +3% with a minimum 10% deposit and levies excluded from price, from rates based on out of season weeks.

Finfoot Facilities & Activities

“Just 90 minutes from Johannesburg and 30 minutes from Sun City, Finfoot offers that perfect bushveld setting, with all essential facilities on-site to ensure holidays both convenient and comfortable,” said Keevy. “The large thatched lapa serves as the main hub at Finfoot Lake, with a communal pool, restaurant, bar and comfortable lounge areas. There is also a private spa, games room for the kids, an outdoor boma, and a conference centre catering for up to 60 delegates.

“We offer many interactive team building and family-friendly activities, such as game drives, bush walks, canoeing, fishing and mountain biking,” Keevy added. Another signature activity at Finfoot, is the Segway safari – an effortless way to explore the area with a guide, but without breaking a sweat.

Sunset barge cruises on the Vaalkop Dam are another long-standing tradition at Finfoot. African skimmers and Kingfishers are common, where you can often hear the unmistakable call of the Fish eagle, says Keevy.

“To be part of our Finfoot family in 2019, all that’s left for South Africans to do is to stake their claim in this spectacular reserve by snapping up one of our brand-new luxury tents,” Keevy concluded.

For more information on holiday bookings or ownership opportunities at Finfoot Lake Reserve, call + 27 (0) 11 267 8300 or e-mail [email protected]



