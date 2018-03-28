Dream Xplorers is dedicated to creating a child-friendly environment for travelling families. One of the hotels are Le Franschhoek Hotel and Spa. Picture: Supplied.

This Easter, Dream Hotels and Resorts will be launching an activities programme for kids called Dream Xplorers, which is dedicated to creating a child-friendly environment for travelling families. The resorts participating are:

Finfoot Lake Reserve, the Blue Marlin Hotel, Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort, Avalon Springs, Le Franschhoek Hotel and Spa, The Peninsula AllSuite Hotel, Stonehill River Lodge and Jackalberry Ridge.

Kids can become a Dream Xplorer just like Kamo the Chameleon, who is the mascot of the new programme.

The Dream Xplorers journey begins upon arrival at the resort, where little explorers can pick up their passport from reception.

Passports contain fun and exciting activities in which children can partake during their holidays at that specific resort under the guidance of an activities champion. Each resort has a different passport with a wide variety of activities.

Activities are divided into four categories:

Active Explorer, Family Fun, Treasure Hunter and Kamo Challenge.

The Activity Explorer category children can participate in activities such as ziplining, target shooting, hiking or mountain biking. The Family Fun category consists of fun family activities from a marshmallow braai, family bingo, games to mini golf. Treasure Hunter will see children exploring the resort’s environment The Kamo Challenge introduces children to activities such as a talent night, trampoline or arts and crafts.

For every activity completed, participants will receive a sticker as well as stand the chance to win great prizes. Once they’ve collected enough stickers to complete a category, they receive a badge and if they collect two badges they’re treated to a free kids’ meal.

Once all four badges are collected, they’ll receive their very own Dream Xplorers hat to pin their badges on.