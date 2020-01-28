According to research conducted by My Late Deals, Hong Kong is the best city for street food. The city topped the Street Food Index, beating the competition from Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh.
The Street Food City Index ranked the top 30 street food cities in the world for food-obsessed travellers. Cities were ranked on the number of street food vendors, affordability, number of street food experiences and sanitation.
Durban tied with New York in 27th position with a score of 43. The South African city is famed for its Indian and African cuisine influences. Hong Kong topped the ranking thanks to its high number of street food stalls and street food experiences and high levels of sanitation. Street food costs around £5 (R80.82)
Some of the food you can try in Hong Kong include dim sum, curry fish-balls and cheung fun (rice noodle roll).
Bangkok came second on the list as its home to the cheapest street food with an average cost of just £1.61 (R26.02) and has the second highest number of street food experiences available in the list. It also scored high marks in number of street food vendors but dropped points for sanitation.