Durban, Hong Kong and Bangkok are among top 30 street food destinations in the world









Durban, Hong Kong and Bangkok were among top 30 street food destinations in the world Picture Zanele Zulu. According to research conducted by My Late Deals, Hong Kong is the best city for street food. The city topped the Street Food Index, beating the competition from Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh. The Street Food City Index ranked the top 30 street food cities in the world for food-obsessed travellers. Cities were ranked on the number of street food vendors, affordability, number of street food experiences and sanitation. Durban tied with New York in 27th position with a score of 43. The South African city is famed for its Indian and African cuisine influences. Hong Kong topped the ranking thanks to its high number of street food stalls and street food experiences and high levels of sanitation. Street food costs around £5 (R80.82) Some of the food you can try in Hong Kong include dim sum, curry fish-balls and cheung fun (rice noodle roll). Bangkok came second on the list as its home to the cheapest street food with an average cost of just £1.61 (R26.02) and has the second highest number of street food experiences available in the list. It also scored high marks in number of street food vendors but dropped points for sanitation.

Some of the food you can try in Bangkok include pad thai, mango sticky rice and tom yum goong (soup).

Ho Chi Minh, in third position, got top marks for number of street food experiences and high marks for affordability with an average cost of just £1.77 (R28.56).

Like Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh lost marks for sanitation.

Some of the food you can try in Ho Chi Minh include pho (noodle soup), banh mi (filled baguette) and goi cuon (spring roll).

Singapore claimed fourth spot thanks to its high levels of sanitation and number of street food experiences. It also scored highly on the number of vendors but lost points on affordability with an average cost of £7.10 (R114.57)

Some of the food you can try in Singapore include char kway teow, kaya toast and laksa. Mumbai, Rome, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Mexico City and Portland made up the top 10.

The current top 30 street food cities have been listed below:



1 - Hong Kong

Score: 93

2 - Bangkok

Score: 90

3- Ho Chi Minh

Score: 89

4 - Singapore

Score: 86

5 - Mumbai

Score: 78

6 - Rome

Score: 76

7 - Tel Aviv

Score: 73

8 - Sydney

Score: 72

9 - Mexico City

Score: 70

10 - Portland

Score: 69

11 - Seoul

Score: 68

11 - Beijing

Score: 68

13 - Berlin

Score: 67

14 - Paris

Score: 66

15 - Istanbul

Score: 65

16 - Palermo

Score: 65

16 - Penang

Score: 63

18 - Tokyo

Score: 61

19 - New Orleans

Score: 60

19 - Kuala Lumpur

Score: 60

21 - Cartagena

Score: 59

22 - Port Louis

Score: 58

22: Honolulu

Score: 58

24 - Taipei

Score: 49

25 - Marrakech

Score: 48

26 - Rio

Score: 45

27 - New York

Score: 43

27 - Durban

Score: 43

29 - Kingston

Score: 39

30 - Dakar

Score: 27