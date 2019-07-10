Durban prepares for the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum. File pic

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and Durban will be hosting the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards (ATLF and Awards) from August 27 - 29. This is a continental platform for dialogue, networking, sharing insights and devising strategies for sustainable travel and tourism development.

It also focuses on the enhancement of Africa’s brand equity and promoting intra-Africa travel.

It is the only African Leadership dialogue platform designed and convened by Africans and hosted in Africa to promote tourism as a priority sector and major economic development pillar in African states.

Among the priority areas of focus are:

How to stimulate intra-African travel through though leadership and progressive policies;

How to boost the levels of intra-African travel through improved connectivity and investment in tourism infrastructure;

How African hotel brands can enhance their brand equity in the global marketplace;

How to unlock the economic value of the continent’s Meetings, Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions/Event (MICE) and/business events sector;

How African countries can mobilise the private sector to harness the benefits of the multi-level Chinese outbound market;

What insights can be drawn from the African best practice in leveraging wildlife and biodiversity as strategic tourism assets;

How to create a truly pan-African hotel brand and tourism industry and

How the private and public sector can mainstream youth and women empowerment for the development of Africa’s travel and tourism industry.

Space is limited so register for complimentary attendance now and/or for awards nominations and Youth in Tourism Innovators competition at www.tourismleadershipforum.africa