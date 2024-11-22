Durban's King Shaka International Airport expands routes ahead of peak travel season

As travel demand surges for the upcoming peak travel season, Durban will see more travellers from around the continent coming into this city this summer. The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) announced that King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) will see significant updates to its flight network.

According to ACSA, the newly introduced Durban to Gaborone (Botswana) route now offers three weekly frequencies, the Durban to Lusaka (Zambia) route has been expanded to two frequencies per week, while the Durban to Harare (Zimbabwe) route now operates seven frequencies per week. The airports’ management company said that these developments strengthen connectivity within the Southern African region and mark a milestone in the airport’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen its passenger volumes and flight offerings following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. ACSA also said that these developments reflect the airport’s commitment to facilitating travel and trade opportunities across the continent while providing greater convenience and enhanced travel options for passengers.

Airports Company South Africa’s Regional General Manager for Cluster 3, Nkosinathi Myataza, expressed his enthusiasm about the airport’s progress. “These new routes and expanded frequencies are a testament to the hard work of our team and partners in recovering and growing air connectivity. We are committed to providing world-class services and fostering economic growth in our region,” said Myataza. ACSA also said that KSIA is on a promising recovery trajectory, with international traffic achieving 2.6% year-on-year growth in 2024 and an overall 79% recovery compared to pre-Covid levels.

“The growth underscores the resilience of the region’s tourism and business sectors, with international travel serving as a primary driver of recovery. KSIA continues to play a vital role in connecting Durban to global markets. “The Durban to Dubai route remains a cornerstone of international travel, operating seven weekly frequencies and catering to business and leisure travellers,” said ACSA. The airports’ management company also said the airport’s partnerships with leading carriers such as Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways have further enhanced capacity, supporting robust growth in international passenger traffic strengthening its global connectivity.