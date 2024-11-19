Eastern Beach in East London closed due to dangerous conditions

One of East London’s most popular and central beaches has been temporarily closed. According to the Buffalo City Metro Municipality, parts of the Eastern Beach have been “washed away leaving exposed rocks and forming dangerous rip currents, which is an imminent danger to bathers”.

The municipality has urged beachgoers to refrain from swimming at this beach until further notice. The municipality said on Facebook: “Beachgoers are advised not to swim on this beach until further notice. This also applies to school tours that normally visit the area. “Parts of the beach have been washed away ... This has also led to parts of the road and pavement have eroded in certain places which can further collapse with cars and parking.”

The municipality’s safety and security cluster including teams from beaches, amenities, engineering, disaster, and traffic conducted an on-site inspection to determine the extent of the damage. They said that the municipality is “undertaking an impact assessment study to find a solution and determine the impact on human health and wellbeing, animals, plants, biodiversity, soil, water, ambient air, the climate, the landscape, and cultural goods.” Samkelo Ngwenya, spokesperson for the municipality said: “This is all in the interest of the safety of beachgoers and to prevent drownings as the beach is dangerous at the moment.”