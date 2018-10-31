Travellers who are concerned about the impact of airline travel on the environment could soon have a cleaner alternative.

The British-based budget airline EasyJet has pledged to build a fleet of electric planes to cover short-haul routes by 2030, which may reduce carbon emissions and noise emissions.



The no-frills carrier is working with US-based manufacturer Wright Electric to create battery-propelled jets for flights of less than two hours.





Founded in 2016, Wright Electric already includes a two-seater electric plane and plans to begin with flying a nine-seater next year.





If successful, this aircraft could possibly be applied to popular routes such as for example London to Amsterdam.





The technological advancement fast is “moving,” in line with the airline’s leader, Johan Lundgren.

Speaking from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, he said: “From the two-seater aircraft, which is flying already, to the nine-seater, year that will fly next, electric flying is now possible and we are able to now foresee another that’s not exclusively influenced by jet fuel.





“The mark selection of the electric plane is just about 500 kilometers, which, in your current route portfolio, means a route like Amsterdam to London could end up being the first electric ‘flyway.'”





Quieter and cheaper

Wright Electric predicts electric planes will undoubtedly be around 50% quieter and 10% cheaper than traditional aircraft for airlines to purchase and operate.





Currently, several high-profile engineering companies are working on electric aircraft. Boeing, use an engine turbine from France’s Safran to power a motor for a hybrid plane, while Siemens has been focusing on developing electric motors for aircraft in collaboration with Airbus.