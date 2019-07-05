A traditional boat sails in the waters of the Indian Ocean at the Kenyan coastal town of Lamu. File picture: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

The second edition of the African Tourism Week is scheduled to kick off in the Senegalese capital of Dakar from September 24 to 27. The exhibition, which is organized by the Africa Tours Centre in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Association of African National Tourism Board (Association des Offices Nationaux du Tourisme - AONT), is under the theme "Impact of Tourism on African economies ".

The travel show will bring together African tourism industry players, organizations, and businesses to address topics on the major issues of tourism. Other participants include tour operators, travel agencies, and hoteliers from USA, CANADA, Spain among others.

Topics to be discussed include obstacles, opportunities and technology trends related to tourism in Africa and beyond.

The African Tourism Week will also highlight the record year of 2018, experienced by the African tourism industry.

A Special session has been earmarked to celebrate the World Tourism Day which falls on September 27.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019 after which a networking cocktail session will wrap up the event.

