The codeshare agreement between Emirates and Trenitalia allows convenience and connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Italy. Picture: Supplied.

Emirates expands its network in Italy, signs codeshare agreement with Trenitalia Emirates and Trenitalia, Italy’s national railway company, announced a new codeshare agreement which will enable Emirates customers from across its worldwide network to discover new destinations across Italy.



With just one easy-to-book ticket, travellers will be able to fly on Emirates and reach some of Italy’s most picturesque cities and towns using high speed, modern and comfortable trains that leave from Emirates’ four Italian gateways - Bologna, Milan, Rome and Venice.



Hubert Frach, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, West, said the codeshare agreement with Trenitalia opens new possibilities for their customers and current services to Bologna, Milan, Rome and Venice.

“With Trenitalia, travelling to the Far East from Foggia, or to Padova from Sydney has never been easier. Emirates already flies more than 1.6 million passengers to and from Italy every year. With this codeshare agreement, we’re connecting Italian regions to our global network, significantly boosting the Italian tourism industry,” he said.



Gianpiero Strisciuglio, Director of Trenitalia Long Haul Passenger Division, said it was a pivotal step towards the increase of effective and comfortable integration between train and airplane.

“Our customers will now be able to buy one single solution for their train and flight journey, departing and arriving from 27 Italian stations and enjoying the comforts and the best commercial facilities offered by Trenitalia and Emirates,” he said.



Customers can now start booking their codeshare trips via Emirates’ website and travel onwards to these destinations and benefit from the convenience of holding a single ticket. First Class and Business Class passengers will automatically be booked in First Class on board Trenitalia’s trains.